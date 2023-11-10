Brahms! (Not Braum's...)

This coming weekend, the Amarillo Symphony will present the third concert of its exciting centennial season. The show will open with the U.S. Premiere of Anna Meredith’s Fringe Flower and continue with Samuel Barber’s nostalgic Knoxville Summer of 1915, which will feature soprano Sara Hershkowitz. Johannes Brahms’s Symphony No. 1 is also on the program, which will close with a "bluegrass surprise!"

So don't miss Classical Music Amarillo this week as we enjoy encore Amarillo Symphony performances of works by Johannes Brahms, including his Symphony No. 2 and Tragic Overture.