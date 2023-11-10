© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Classical Music Amarillo

Brahms! (Not Braum's...)

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published November 10, 2023 at 7:30 AM CST

I scream! You scream! We all scream for...Johannes Brahms! Tune in this week for Classical Music Amarillo's celebration of this German composer, pianist, and conductor from the mid-Romantic period.

This coming weekend, the Amarillo Symphony will present the third concert of its exciting centennial season. The show will open with the U.S. Premiere of Anna Meredith’s Fringe Flower and continue with Samuel Barber’s nostalgic Knoxville Summer of 1915, which will feature soprano Sara Hershkowitz. Johannes Brahms’s Symphony No. 1 is also on the program, which will close with a "bluegrass surprise!"

So don't miss Classical Music Amarillo this week as we enjoy encore Amarillo Symphony performances of works by Johannes Brahms, including his Symphony No. 2 and Tragic Overture.

