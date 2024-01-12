Bach and Bartók

On Friday and Saturday, January 19th & 20th, theAmarillo Symphony will present their “Bach to Bartók” program, a concert that will open with Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Overture to his opera Don Giovanni followed by German composer Johann Sebastian Bach’s Harpsichord Concerto in D minor (featuring harpsichordist Mahan Esfahani) and Hungarian composer Béla Bartók’s Concerto for Orchestra.

This week Classical Music Amarillo re-visits several of the orchestra’s past performances of works by Bartok and J.S. Bach. You can look forward to hearing Bartók’s Hungarian Pictures as well as Leopold Stokowski's orchestral transcription of Bach's Passacaglia and Fugue in C Minor, and Bach's Concerto for Two Violins and Brandenburg Concerto No. 5.

