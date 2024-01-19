Music for Strings

On this week's episode of Classical Music Amarillo we’re playing music for various string ensembles. You’ll get to hear performances by both the Harrington String Quartet and the musicians of Chamber Music Amarillo of music by William Grant Still, Florence Price, and Kenji Bunch!

Kenji Bunch’s String Circle was initially commissioned by J.J. Jordan and Chamber Music Amarillo for Joanna Mendoza and the Harrington String Quartet who premiered the piece in 2005 at the Amarillo Art Museum. Chamber Music Amarillo presented the work once more last year, in 2023. This week's episode will also feature the Harrington String Quartet's recent recording of Florence Price's String Quartet No. 1 in G Major. William Grant Still's Lyric Quartet will close out the show.