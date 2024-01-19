© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Both 105.7 KJJP and 94.9 Connect serving the Amarillo area are currently operating at reduced power due to weather-related damage to the antenna. If you are experiencing static on these signals please use the digital streaming service either here or on the HPPR mobile app. Repairs should be completed soon.
HPPR Features
Classical Music Amarillo

Music for Strings

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published January 19, 2024 at 7:30 AM CST

This week Classical Music Amarillo presents an episode of music for various string ensembles!

On this week's episode of Classical Music Amarillo we’re playing music for various string ensembles. You’ll get to hear performances by both the Harrington String Quartet and the musicians of Chamber Music Amarillo of music by William Grant Still, Florence Price, and Kenji Bunch!

Kenji Bunch’s String Circle was initially commissioned by J.J. Jordan and Chamber Music Amarillo for Joanna Mendoza and the Harrington String Quartet who premiered the piece in 2005 at the Amarillo Art Museum. Chamber Music Amarillo presented the work once more last year, in 2023. This week's episode will also feature the Harrington String Quartet's recent recording of Florence Price's String Quartet No. 1 in G Major. William Grant Still's Lyric Quartet will close out the show.

Classical Music Amarillo
Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
See stories by Dr. Kimberly Hieb