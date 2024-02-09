American Music

On this week's episode of Classical Music Amarillo you can look forward to hearing performances by the Amarillo Symphony of John Corigliano's Gazeebo Dances, John Adams's The Chairman Dances: Foxtrot for Orchestra, George Whitefield Chadwick's Jubilee from his Symphonic Sketches, and Samuel Barber's Violin Concerto!

Don't forget to mark your calendar for the next Amarillo Symphony concert on Friday and Saturday, February 23rd and 24th, which will feature an exciting composition by local composer Nathaniel Fryml as well as Gustav Mahler's epic Symphony No. 5!