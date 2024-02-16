© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
94.9 HPPR Connect will be on and off the air this Thursday and Friday as work is done to replace the transmitting antenna and transmitter. We apologize for this disruption, though the work is being done to improve the station's overall signal quality and reliability. You can always listen to HPPR Connect using the player above.
HPPR Features
Mahler, Dvořák, and Mendelssohn

Mahler, Dvořák, and Mendelssohn

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published February 16, 2024

This week Classical Music Amarillo presents a program of music by composers whose music will be played at upcoming local concerts by the Amarillo Symphony and the Harrington String Quartet!

This week we’re priming our ears for two exciting upcoming concerts featuring the Amarillo Symphony and the Harrington String Quartet. Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week to hear the Amarillo Symphony's 2020 performance of the Adagietto (Movement 4) of Gustav Mahler's Symphony No. 5, as well as the Harrington String Quartet's recent performances of Antonín Dvořák's String Quartet No. 10 and Felix Mendelssohn's String Quartet in E-flat Major, Opus 12.

Then be sure to check out the Amarillo Symphony concerts on February 23rd and 24th where the orchestra will present a landmark program opening with a special commission by local composer Nathaniel Fryml and Gustav Mahler’s Gargantuan Symphony No. 5, AND the Harrington String Quartet's February 25th show titled “Sumptuous” in Mary Moody Northen Recital Hall. On that program the quartet will perform Henry Purcell’s Chacony in G minor, Felix Mendelssohn’s String Quartet in A minor, Op. 13 “Ist es wahr?” and, finally, Antonín Dvořák’s String Quartet in C major, Op. 61.

Classical Music Amarillo
Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
