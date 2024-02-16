Mahler, Dvořák, and Mendelssohn

This week we’re priming our ears for two exciting upcoming concerts featuring the Amarillo Symphony and the Harrington String Quartet. Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week to hear the Amarillo Symphony's 2020 performance of the Adagietto (Movement 4) of Gustav Mahler's Symphony No. 5, as well as the Harrington String Quartet's recent performances of Antonín Dvořák's String Quartet No. 10 and Felix Mendelssohn's String Quartet in E-flat Major, Opus 12.

Then be sure to check out the Amarillo Symphony concerts on February 23rd and 24th where the orchestra will present a landmark program opening with a special commission by local composer Nathaniel Fryml and Gustav Mahler’s Gargantuan Symphony No. 5, AND the Harrington String Quartet's February 25th show titled “Sumptuous” in Mary Moody Northen Recital Hall. On that program the quartet will perform Henry Purcell’s Chacony in G minor, Felix Mendelssohn’s String Quartet in A minor, Op. 13 “Ist es wahr?” and, finally, Antonín Dvořák’s String Quartet in C major, Op. 61.

