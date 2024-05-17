Amarillo Symphony Centennial Season Highlights

This week we are revisiting some highlights from the Amarillo Symphony’s 2023-2024 season, which just concluded last month with a monumental performance of Ludwig van Beethoven’s 9th Symphony and a world premiere of a concerto grosso by American composer Christopher Theofanidis!

On this week's episode of Classical Music Amarillo you can look forward to revisiting the orchestra’s September 2023 performance of George Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue and Bela Bartok’s Concerto for Orchestra, which they performed in January of 2024!