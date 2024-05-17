© 2021
Classical Music Amarillo

Amarillo Symphony Centennial Season Highlights

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published May 17, 2024 at 7:30 AM CDT

Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week to hear highlights from the Amarillo Symphony’s 2023-2024 season.

This week we are revisiting some highlights from the Amarillo Symphony’s 2023-2024 season, which just concluded last month with a monumental performance of Ludwig van Beethoven’s 9th Symphony and a world premiere of a concerto grosso by American composer Christopher Theofanidis!

On this week's episode of Classical Music Amarillo you can look forward to revisiting the orchestra’s September 2023 performance of George Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue and Bela Bartok’s Concerto for Orchestra, which they performed in January of 2024!

Classical Music Amarillo
Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
