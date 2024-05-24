© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KJJP-FM 105.7 is currently operating at 15% of power, limiting its signal strength and range in the Amarillo-Canyon area. This due to complicated problems with its very old transmitter. Local engineers are continuing to work on the transmitter and are consulting with the manufacturer to diagnose and fix the problems. We apologize for this disruption and service as we work as quickly as possible to restore KJPFM to full power. In the mean time you can always stream either the HPPR Mix service or HPPR Connect service using the player above or the HPPR app.
HPPR Features
Classical Music Amarillo

WT School of Music Faculty!

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published May 24, 2024 at 7:30 AM CDT

Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week to revisit the West Texas A&M University School of Music Spring Faculty Showcase!

The recordings for today’s show are excerpted from the West Texas A&M University School of Music Spring Faculty Showcase recital.

We've got a diverse line up on the program for you this week. You can look forward to hearing music performed by the WTAMU Faculty Jazz Quartet, trombonist John Shanks, violinist Rossitza Goza, pianist Mila Abbasova, the Trio-Sarah-Chops, horn player Guli Manfredi, bassoonist Conor Bell, pianist Choong-ha Nam, the Triptych Trio, and the Harrington String Quartet!

Classical Music Amarillo
Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
See stories by Dr. Kimberly Hieb