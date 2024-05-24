WT School of Music Faculty!

The recordings for today’s show are excerpted from the West Texas A&M University School of Music Spring Faculty Showcase recital.

We've got a diverse line up on the program for you this week. You can look forward to hearing music performed by the WTAMU Faculty Jazz Quartet, trombonist John Shanks, violinist Rossitza Goza, pianist Mila Abbasova, the Trio-Sarah-Chops, horn player Guli Manfredi, bassoonist Conor Bell, pianist Choong-ha Nam, the Triptych Trio, and the Harrington String Quartet!