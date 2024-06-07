Music by Gershwin, Anderson, and Liebermann

The Amarillo Symphony plays music by American composers with remarkable frequency. In fact, they’re planning to feature two contemporary American composers on their season-opening concert this upcoming September! That concert will open the Amarillo Symphony’s third season with music director George Jackson on the podium on September 13 with a program featuring Jake Fridkis on flute performing Kevin Puts’s Flute Concerto and Adam Schoenberg's GO!

Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week to hear recent Symphony performances of George Gershwin's Overture to Girl Crazy, as well as Lowell Liebermann's Flute Concerto and Leroy Anderson's Piano Concerto in C!

