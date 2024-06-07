© 2021
HPPR Features
Classical Music Amarillo

Music by Gershwin, Anderson, and Liebermann

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published June 7, 2024 at 7:30 AM CDT

Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week to hear the Amarillo Symphony perform music by three American composers!

The Amarillo Symphony plays music by American composers with remarkable frequency. In fact, they’re planning to feature two contemporary American composers on their season-opening concert this upcoming September! That concert will open the Amarillo Symphony’s third season with music director George Jackson on the podium on September 13 with a program featuring Jake Fridkis on flute performing Kevin Puts’s Flute Concerto and Adam Schoenberg's GO!

Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week to hear recent Symphony performances of George Gershwin's Overture to Girl Crazy, as well as Lowell Liebermann's Flute Concerto and Leroy Anderson's Piano Concerto in C!

Classical Music Amarillo
Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
