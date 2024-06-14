The Ravishing Harrington String Quartet

This week on Classical Music Amarillo we are revisiting the Harrington String Quartet’s program from November of 2023, a concert the ensemble titled “Ravishing!”. On that program the group, which is comprised of Rossitza Goza and Evgeny Zvonnikov on first and second violin, Vesselin Todorov on viola, and Manny Lopez on cello, played music by Ernest Bloch, Franz Schubert, and Ermend Bonnal.

On the show this week you can look forward to hearing Ernest Bloch’s String Quartet No. 2, which will open the show, followed by Franz Schubert’s String Quartet No. 14 in D minor, “Death and the Maiden”.