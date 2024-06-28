Music by Lowry, Fujiwara, and Gershwin!

This week Classical Music Amarillo will play music by Christopher Lowry, Korinne Fujiwara, and George Gershwin, all American composers!

Until recently Christopher Lowry was the principal violist for the Amarillo Symphony—he currently serves as the principal violist for the Alabama Symphony. He composed his Fractured Topographies as a special commission celebrating the Amarillo Symphony’s centennial season last year in 2023 and 2024.

Korinne Fujiwara hails from Montana and is a founding member of the Carpe Diem String Quartet. She is a chamber musician, playing both violin and viola, a composer, and arranger. This week you can look forward to hearing her Fiddle Suite Montana, a 2010 work that is an homage to her vast home state and was performed at the April 2024 Chamber Music Amarillo concert.

The Amarillo Symphony's 2021 performance of George Gershwin's An American in Paris will round out the program this week.