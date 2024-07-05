© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KZNK-FM 90.1 serving far Northwest Kansas is off the air due to interference to the satellite signal that delivers HPPR’s programming to the station. Our engineer is currently at the site working to determine the source of the interference and resolve the problem. We apologize for this service disruption and invite you to listen to HPPR’s digital streams at hppr.org or the HPPR mobile app.
HPPR Features
Classical Music Amarillo

Copland!

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published July 5, 2024 at 7:30 AM CDT

Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week to hear performances by the Amarillo Symphony of music by American composer Aaron Copland!

While Aaron Copland spent some of his early career studying in Europe, particularly in France, he was always interested in the music and culture of Latin America. He visited Mexico City in 1932, having been invited by a composer colleague and friend, Carlos Chavez. This was the first of many visits to Mexico’s capital city between the years of 1932 and 1936. This week Classical Music Amarillo will revisit a recent performance of the Amarillo Symphony of Copland's el Salon Mexico, which was inspired by his time south of the Rio Grande.

On the second half of the show, we'll listen to the Amarillo Symphony's 2019 performance of Copland's epic Symphony No. 3, the final movement of which features the composer's iconic Fanfare for the Common Man.

Classical Music Amarillo
Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
See stories by Dr. Kimberly Hieb