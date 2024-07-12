Mussorgsky and Ravel

The Amarillo Symphony will open its 101st season on the 13th and 14th of this coming September with a program that will feature both Maurice Ravel’s Une barque sur l’ocean as well as Ravel's orchestration of Modest Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition, the latter of which will be accompanied by digital art by Geoff Case.

This week Classical Music Amarillo will open by revisiting the Amarillo Symphony's 2013 performance of Mussorgsky's Pictures at an Exhibition, and the Harrington String Quartet's 2020 performance of Ravel's String Quartet in F will comprise the second half of the program. Join us!