Stravinsky and Vivaldi

We know everyone is looking forward to Chamber Music Amarillo's upcoming 2024-2025 season, and this week Classical Music Amarillo will play music by two composers whose music will be featured this season!

This coming October Chamber Music Amarillo will present Igor Stravinsky’s Pulcinella Suite during the group's first chamber orchestra concert of the season. Then, they will delight us with music by Antonio Vivaldi in January of 2025 during their second chamber orchestra concert of the season, a program that will feature music by Vivaldi's contemporary eighteenth-century composers George Frederic Handel and Francesco Manfredini along with music by twentieth-century composer Benjamin Britten and nineteenth-century composer Felix Mendelssohn.

Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week to hear Chamber Music Amarillo's recent performance of Igor Stravinsky's Octet as well as a recent Panhandle performance of Antonio Vivaldi's Four Seasons!