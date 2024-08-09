Episode 100!

This week Classical Music Amarillo celebrates its 100th episode, and it's in good company: the Amarillo Symphony will celebrate its actual 100th birthday this coming October with an exciting concert featuring the world premiere of Michael Daugherty’s Cadillac Ranch, Aaron Copland’s iconic Appalachian Spring, and Kevin Puts’s Contact, which will feature a Grammy-award winning ensemble called Time for Three.

To commemorate Classical Music Amarillo's 100th episode, this week we are going to revisit two of the three works that the Amarillo Symphony commissioned in celebration of its 100th season in 2023 and 2024. We’ll listen to music by local composer Nathaniel Fryml and nationally-renowned composer Christopher Theofanidis!

