Welcome Back, Students!

The week's episode of Classical Music Amarillo will feature excerpts from the Spring 2024 WT School of Music Honors and Student Showcase Recitals as well as a performance by percussionist Hien Doan, who, until last semester, was a student of Dr. Susan Martin Tariq, WT's beloved professor of percussion who retired this past May.

On this week's show you can look forward to hearing music by Emmanuel Sejourne, Alfredo Casella, Adolphus Hailstork, and Joseph Haydn, as well as music by Pyotr Tchaikovsky that was arranged by former WT student Joshua Carillo, and music by Dr. BJ Brooks, the WT School of Music's director and professor of music theory and composition.

