Chamber Music Amarillo Plays Strauss and Schumann

Just last weekend Chamber Music Amarillo kicked off their 2024-2025 season with a concert at the newly remodeled Arts in the Sunset complex on Plains Boulevard in Amarillo, and we're already looking forward to their next concert on October 19th featuring music by Steven Kukla, Charles Gounod, John Bliss, Wayne Oquin, and Igor Stravinsky!

On this week's episode of Classical Music Amarillo, we will revisit highlights from the organization’s 2023-2024 season including last fall’s performance of Richard Strauss’s Violin Sonata by Espen Lillenslatten and pianist Elena Lacheva as well as Robert Schumann’s Piano Quintet, Op. 55, which was performed by pianist Diego Caetano and the Carpe Diem String Quartet in Amarillo in April of 2024.

