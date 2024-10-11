Music of Igor Stravinsky!

This coming weekend on October 19th Chamber Music Amarillo will present its second concert of the season, a program entitled In Dreams Awake. That concert will take place at AmTech Career Academy and will feature soprano Greer Lyle and the Amarillo Chamber Orchestra under the direction of Larry Lang, the executive director of the Amarillo Symphony. The program will be highly varied and feature works by Steven Kukla, Charles Gounod, John Bliss, Wayne Oquin, and Igor Stravinsky.

Before you catch that concert, be sure to tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week as we revisit recent performances by the Amarillo Symphony of two of Igor Stravinsky's most famous orchestral suites including The Firebird and The Rite of Spring!