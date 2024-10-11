© 2024
KTOT-FM 89.5 serving the northeast TX Panhandle is off the air due to the failure of both air conditioning units needed to cool it's high-power transmitter. The air conditioning units are currently being replaced and other HVAC improvements made. If all goes well, we hope to have these repairs made and KTOT back on the air by the end of the day on Friday, 10/10. We apologize for this this interruption in service. In the meantime, you can always listen on-line through the player above or on HPPR's mobile app to either HPPR Mix, KTOT's regular programming, or HPPR Connect featuring all news and information programming.
HPPR Features
Classical Music Amarillo

Music of Igor Stravinsky!

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published October 11, 2024 at 7:30 AM CDT

This week Classical Music Amarillo presents two of Igor Stravinsky's iconic works: The Firebird and The Rite of Spring.

This coming weekend on October 19th Chamber Music Amarillo will present its second concert of the season, a program entitled In Dreams Awake. That concert will take place at AmTech Career Academy and will feature soprano Greer Lyle and the Amarillo Chamber Orchestra under the direction of Larry Lang, the executive director of the Amarillo Symphony. The program will be highly varied and feature works by Steven Kukla, Charles Gounod, John Bliss, Wayne Oquin, and Igor Stravinsky.

Before you catch that concert, be sure to tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week as we revisit recent performances by the Amarillo Symphony of two of Igor Stravinsky's most famous orchestral suites including The Firebird and The Rite of Spring!

Classical Music Amarillo
Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
