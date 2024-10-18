Bach and Beethoven

This week Classical Music Amarillo plays works by two rather famous German composers: Johann Sebastian Bach and Ludwig van Beethoven.

Both composers were innovators for their times: Bach wrote elaborately contrapuntal church and chamber music in the eighteenth century while Beethoven pushed the envelope, using harmonic progressions that sounded dissonant and foreign to his audiences and regularly infusing his pieces with formal anomalies that left everything scratching their heads.

Tune in this week to hear Johann Sebastian Bach's Brandenburg Concerto No. 4, which was performed by Chamber Music Amarillo this past January, as well as the Amarillo Symphony's January 2023 performance of Ludwig van Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 5.