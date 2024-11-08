© 2024
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
HPPR Features
Classical Music Amarillo

Haydn and Brahms!

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published November 8, 2024 at 7:30 AM CST

Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week to hear Joseph Haydn’s Symphony No. 96 “Miracle" as well as Johannes Brahms’s Symphony No. 1!

This coming Saturday, November 16th, Chamber Music Amarillo continues their exhilarating season with a program entitled “The Grandeur of Brahms.” That concert will feature violinist Rossizta Goza, cellist David Schepps, and pianist Jim Rauscher performing two landmark piano chamber pieces: Joseph Haydn’s Piano trio in f-sharp minor and Johannes Brahms’s Piano Quartet in A Major, Op. 26. The program will be performed at the Amarillo Area Foundation building on Polk Street in downtown Amarillo.

As we often do on the show, this week we will prime our ears for this exciting upcoming event by listening to two recent performances of works by both Haydn and Brahms. While the Chamber Music Amarillo concert will highlight the smaller scale chamber repertoire of these two German composers, our show today will revisit recent performances of symphonic works by both of these prolific composers: CMA's recent performance of Joseph Haydn’s Symphony No. 96 “Miracle" as well as the Amarillo Symphony's recent performance of Johannes Brahms’s Symphony No. 1.

Classical Music Amarillo
Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
See stories by Dr. Kimberly Hieb