This coming Saturday, November 16th, Chamber Music Amarillo continues their exhilarating season with a program entitled “The Grandeur of Brahms.” That concert will feature violinist Rossizta Goza, cellist David Schepps, and pianist Jim Rauscher performing two landmark piano chamber pieces: Joseph Haydn’s Piano trio in f-sharp minor and Johannes Brahms’s Piano Quartet in A Major, Op. 26. The program will be performed at the Amarillo Area Foundation building on Polk Street in downtown Amarillo.

As we often do on the show, this week we will prime our ears for this exciting upcoming event by listening to two recent performances of works by both Haydn and Brahms. While the Chamber Music Amarillo concert will highlight the smaller scale chamber repertoire of these two German composers, our show today will revisit recent performances of symphonic works by both of these prolific composers: CMA's recent performance of Joseph Haydn’s Symphony No. 96 “Miracle" as well as the Amarillo Symphony's recent performance of Johannes Brahms’s Symphony No. 1.