This week on the show you can look forward to hearing excerpts from the Amarillo Symphony's all-John Williams program from February of 2023 as well as selections from the group’s western-themed movie music concert from March of 2019. In addition to music by Williams you can look forward to hearing iconic tunes associated with Western films and TV shows by John Barry, Elmer Bernstein, and Dmitri Tiomkin!

Then be sure to check out the Amarillo Symphony’s upcoming EPIC Movie Music concert on November 22nd and 23rd featuring music from Blockbuster hits including Thor: The Dark World, Batman, Spiderman, Star Trek, Independence Day, Star Wars, and more! The Amarillo Master Chorale will join the Amarillo Symphony on stage for three performances this coming weekend: one on Friday at 7:30pm as well as two shows on Saturday, one at 2pm and another at 7:30pm.

