Music of a Czech Master

This week on Classical Music Amarillo we’re going to listen to music by Antonín Dvořák, a Czech composer living and working in the late 19th century. Dvorak spent a considerable amount of time in the United States, writing two of his most famous works while abroad from his homeland: his Symphony No. 9 “From the New World”, and his “American” String Quartet, Op.96, both composed in 1893.

On the show this week you can look forward to hearing the Harrington String Quartet's performance of Dvořák's String Quartet, Op. 51 as well as a recent Panhandle performance of his Serenade for Winds by the musicians of Chamber Music Amarillo. The show will conclude with saxophonist James Barger and pianist Nataliya Sukhina's performance of a transcription of "Song to the Moon", one of Dvořák's best known arias from his ninth opera, Rusalka.