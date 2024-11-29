While Aaron Copland spent some of his early career studying in Europe, particularly in France, he was always interested in the music and culture of Latin America. He visited Mexico City in 1932, having been invited by a composer colleague and friend, Carlos Chavez. This was the first of many visits to Mexico’s capital city between the years of 1932 and 1936. This week Classical Music Amarillo will revisit a recent performance of the Amarillo Symphony of Copland's el Salon Mexico, which was inspired by his time south of the Rio Grande.

On the second half of the show, we'll listen to the Amarillo Symphony's 2019 performance of Copland's epic Symphony No. 3, the final movement of which features the composer's iconic Fanfare for the Common Man.