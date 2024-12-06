Introducing Ryan Boehme!

Dr. Ryan Boehme joined the faculty of West Texas A&M University's School of Music just this fall after receiving his Doctoral of Musical Arts degree from Florida State University. Previously he studied at the University of South Alabama and the University of Central Florida, where he taught as a visiting assistant professor of percussion.

Following a brief interview with Dr. Boehme on this week's episode you can look forward to hearing music by Emmanuel Sejourne, Andrew Patzig, Marc Mellits, and others!