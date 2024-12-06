© 2024
KJJP 105.7 FM in Amarillo is currently operating at very reduced power due to repair work on its tower. If you are experiencing reception problem please stream either of HPPR's programming services on the player above or HPPR's mobile app.
Thank you for your patience while this important tower work is being completed.
HPPR Features
Classical Music Amarillo

Introducing Ryan Boehme!

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published December 6, 2024 at 7:30 AM CST

Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week to hear music performed by West Texas A&M University’s School of Music’s new professor of percussion: Dr. Ryan Boehme!

Dr. Ryan Boehme joined the faculty of West Texas A&M University's School of Music just this fall after receiving his Doctoral of Musical Arts degree from Florida State University. Previously he studied at the University of South Alabama and the University of Central Florida, where he taught as a visiting assistant professor of percussion.

Following a brief interview with Dr. Boehme on this week's episode you can look forward to hearing music by Emmanuel Sejourne, Andrew Patzig, Marc Mellits, and others!

Classical Music Amarillo
Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
