Trumpet Features!

On Saturday, January 11th, Chamber Music Amarillo will present its first concert of the new year – a program titled Centuries of Musical Joy. At this event the Amarillo Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra will be conducted by David In-Jae Cho to present a program of music from the eighteenth, nineteenth, and twentieth centuries including not one by TWO works that are concerto grossos for not one but TWO trumpet players. Local trumpet players Bill Takacs and David Lough – both teachers at West Texas A&M University’s School of Music – will join the ensemble to perform Francesco Manfredini’s Concerto for 2 trumpets as well as Antonio Vivaldi’s Concerto for Two Trumpets in C major, RV 537.

In anticipation of this exciting event, our episode this week will present a series of compositions that feature the trumpet! You can look forward to hearing recent performances of the Amarillo Symphony of works by Aaron Copland, Béla Bartók, Gustav Mahler, George Gershwin, and Jose Pablo Moncayo.