Strauss and Dvořák!

This coming Friday and Saturday the Amarillo Symphony will perform its first concert for the new calendar year – a program titled the Beautiful Blue Danube. At that concert you can look forward to hearing violinist Benjamin Baker join the orchestra to perform Benjamin Britten’s Violin Concerto as well as Antonín Dvořák’s Symphony No. 8. The program will open with Johann Strauss II’s iconic Blue Danube Waltz.

Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week to hear the Amarillo Symphony's recent performances of Johann Strauss II's Emperor Waltz as well as Antonín Dvořák's Symphony No. 9 "From the New World"!