This week we are listening to piano concertos! On the first half of the show we will listen to Orion Weiss’s 2019 Amarillo performance of Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1, while the second half of the show will feature Sergei Rachmaninoff's epic Piano Concerto No. 3, which was performed by the Amarillo Symphony alongside pianist Garrick Ohlsson in September of 2014.