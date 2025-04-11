© 2025
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
94.9 Connect serving the Amarillo, Texas area is currently off air. Service is expected to return by approximately 6p CT.

91.1 KANZ and 91.9 KONQ serving southwest Kansas will be experiencing intermittent service disruptions due to equipment replacements. This disruption is expected to be resolved by Thursday, April 10.
HPPR Features
Classical Music Amarillo

Lafferty and Stravinsky

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published April 11, 2025 at 7:30 AM CDT

Join us this week for a program featuring music by Igor Stravinsky as well as a recording of a world premiere performance of a piece by a WT School of Music Student!

The Amarillo Symphony will present its final concert of the 2024-2025 season in two weeks, on Friday April 25th and Saturday, April 26th with a program featuring a piece by the winner of this year's WT Student Composer Initiative prize as well as Grace-Evangeline Mason’s The Imagined Forrest, Ludwig van Beethoven’s fourth piano concerto, and Igor Stravinsky’s Firebird Suite.

Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week to hear Night Flight by Mason Lafferty, the winner of last year's WT Student Composer Initiative Prize, as well as two pieces by Igor Stravinsky: the Amarillo Symphony's recent performance of his Rite of Spring and Chamber Music Amarillo's recent performance of his Octet for Winds.

Classical Music Amarillo
Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
See stories by Dr. Kimberly Hieb