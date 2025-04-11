Lafferty and Stravinsky

The Amarillo Symphony will present its final concert of the 2024-2025 season in two weeks, on Friday April 25th and Saturday, April 26th with a program featuring a piece by the winner of this year's WT Student Composer Initiative prize as well as Grace-Evangeline Mason’s The Imagined Forrest, Ludwig van Beethoven’s fourth piano concerto, and Igor Stravinsky’s Firebird Suite.

Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week to hear Night Flight by Mason Lafferty, the winner of last year's WT Student Composer Initiative Prize, as well as two pieces by Igor Stravinsky: the Amarillo Symphony's recent performance of his Rite of Spring and Chamber Music Amarillo's recent performance of his Octet for Winds.