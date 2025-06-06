© 2025
By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published June 6, 2025 at 7:30 AM CDT

This week Classical Music Amarillo continues its June Chamber music series with a program of recent performances by the Harrington String Quartet!

On the first half of the show this week you can look forward to hearing the Harrington String Quartet’s spring 2024 presentation of Anton Arensky’s Piano Quintet, Op. 51, a performance that featured Rossitza Goza and Evgeny Zvonnikov on violin, Vesselin Todorov on viola, Manny Lopez on cello, and guest pianist Ludmil Angelov.

Then the quartet’s February 2025 performance of Johannes Brahms’s String Quartet, Op. 51, No.2, which featured Goza, Zvonnikov, and Lopez along with guest violist Kimberly Sparr, will round out the show. Join us!

Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
