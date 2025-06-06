On the first half of the show this week you can look forward to hearing the Harrington String Quartet’s spring 2024 presentation of Anton Arensky’s Piano Quintet, Op. 51, a performance that featured Rossitza Goza and Evgeny Zvonnikov on violin, Vesselin Todorov on viola, Manny Lopez on cello, and guest pianist Ludmil Angelov.

Then the quartet’s February 2025 performance of Johannes Brahms’s String Quartet, Op. 51, No.2, which featured Goza, Zvonnikov, and Lopez along with guest violist Kimberly Sparr, will round out the show. Join us!