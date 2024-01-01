Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 28) at 3pm CT

The Harvest Home radio show is produced and hosted by Jay Ungar and Molly Mason. This program has become something of a tradition for many stations across the country for the Thanksgiving season.

The songs featured are “hand picked” by Jay and Molly from their vast archive of traditional and historical American recordings from a wide range of artists. The songs all have a theme of autumn, Thanksgiving, and of course food! This year’s show features performances by Robert Johnson, Chet Atkins, Vassar Clements, The Duhks, Bill Monroe, Pete Seeger, Robin and Linda Williams, Merle Haggard, Jay & Molly themselves, and others. All hosted with the “down home” flavor for which the couple are famous.

