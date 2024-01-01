Horn of Plenty: A Feast of Music for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 28) at 2pm CT

Paul Winter and friends celebrate the family of life and our planet home in this NPR Music seasonal special. Winter’s sax and Consort offer a song of gratitude for the land, the sea, and the air -- from Grand Canyon to Ukraine, with some works recorded on location. Audience favorites like "Sun Singer" and "Icarus" herald the grand musical embrace of "And the Earth Spins".

John Schaefer of WNYC hosts, with senior producer Steve Rathe of MurrayStreet -- both from NPR’s Winter Solstice broadcasts.