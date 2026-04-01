Features
High Plains Public Radio produces a series of regional features concerning the history, culture, environment, commerce and community life of the High Plains region. Many of these offerings are produced by volunteer contributors who have deep knowledge of, experience with and affection for life on the High Plains. If you have any questions about HPPR's feature programming or an idea for developing a new feature, please contact us.
Features currently being broadcast include:
- Planting the Plains with Anthony Reardon
- Harvest Public Media stories (in conjunction with Kansas Public Radio, KCUR, Iowa Public Radio, Nebraska Educational TV/Radio and KBIA)
- High Plains Outdoors with Luke Clayton
- HPPR Radio Readers Book Club with Kathleen Holt
- Poets on the Plains
Features no longer being broadcast but available for listening on this website include:
- Growing on the High Plains with Skip Mancini
- Little Spouse On The Prairie with Valerie Brown-Kuchera
- Literary Landscapes with New Territory
- Our Turn At This Earth with Julene Bair
- Prairie Tayles with Karen Madorin
- High Plains History with Skip Mancini
- High Plains Passport with Valarie Smith
- Learning the Birds with Ruth Beasley