Saturdays at 9pm CT on HPPR

i·rie /ˈīrē/ adj. (chiefly in Jamaican English) nice, good, or pleasing (used as a general term of approval).

Ad astra per aspera is a Latin phrase meaning "through hardships to the stars." It's on the Kansas state flag and is a feeling deeply ingrained in each of us who call Kansas home.

----------------------

Welcome to Irie Astra, the Caribbean radio show that will transport you to the tropical vibes of the Islands, where the rhythm of the waves matches the rhythm of the music. Join us on a musical journey through the heart and soul of reggae, dancehall, and soca, where the sun always shines, and the sound is nothing short of “irie.”

Irie Astra is not just a show; it's a way of life. Our mission is to share the love and unity that reggae embodies, making it more than just a genre but a way of life. Feel the positive energy, discover the rich stories behind the songs, and let the soothing melodies transport you to a place of relaxation and reflection. The music of Irie Astra will have you swaying to the rhythm and embracing the "One Love."

Whether you're a reggae veteran or a newcomer looking to explore the grooves of this beloved genre, Irie Astra is your guide to a musical universe that features artists like Bob Marley, Toots and the Maytals, Burning Spear, Steel Pulse, and contemporary stars like Chronixx, Protoje, and Koffee. Each episode is a carefully-curated blend of reggae's various sub-genres, taking listeners on a cultural journey through history, philosophy, and the lifestyles that have shaped the reggae movement.

Hosted by music aficionado Coleman Younger, Irie Astra is your passport to the tumultuous world of Caribbean music, from the classics that made the genre a global sensation to the fresh, innovative sounds that keep it thriving. Tune in and let the positive vibrations wash over you as we explore the roots — and the branches — of island music. Lose yourself in the magic of reggae, bringing the island vibe to your soul.

Feel free to email Coleman at reggae@hppr.org!