Saturdays from 11:00pm to midnight CT on HPPR Connect

Hosted by Steve Curwood, the award-winning environmental news program "Living on Earth" delves into the leading issues affecting the world we inhabit.

As the climate emergency progresses and managing the earth's resources becomes even more critical, "Living on Earth" examines the issues facing our increasingly interdependent world.

"Living on Earth" presents riveting features and commentary on everything from the latest science, policy and technological solutions to health, endangered species, and natural wonders. It covers topics from toxic chemicals and ongoing environmental justice crises to the future health and well-being of people and environment amid a changing climate.

Curwood and company draw from an impressive array of experts, commentators and journalists, including Sharon Lavigne and other Goldman Environmental Prize recipients; climate activist Bill McKibben; Craig Foster of the Academy Award-winning “My Octopus Teacher”; author Sy Montgomery; and pediatrician Aaron Bernstein.

"Living on Earth" is a truly compelling hour of radio journalism.