Tales From HPPR

Tales from HPPR: Hansel and Gretel

Published May 16, 2022 at 5:00 AM CDT
Monday, May 16: Hansel and Gretel, 7:45 AM and 5:44 PM, a Fairy Tale told by Eric Barry, Chairman, City of Amarillo, Convention and Visitors Bureau, Arts Committee, Texas

Monday, May 16: Hansel and Gretel, 7:45 AM and 5:44 PM, a Fairy Tale told by Eric Barry, Chairman, City of Amarillo, Convention and Visitors Bureau, Arts Committee, Texas

Hansel and Gretel live with their parents at the edge of the forest. One day their mother sends them into the forest to look for strawberries. Their father comes home to find them missing, and warns his wife about the dangers of the witch in the forest. They set out in search of them. The children become lost and discover a Gingerbread House, which is the home of the Witch.

To find out what happened and to hear other “Tales from HPPR” tune in to High Plains Public Radio Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from May 16-27 at 7:45 AM and 5:44 PM or listen on-line at hppr.org.

VISIT AMARILLO.COM to learn about other events during the year-long Amarillo Presents Fairy Tales & Folklore: Discover the Magic May 2022-April 2023.
Amarillo Presents Fairy Tales & Folklore: Discover The Magic
The series is sponsored by Amarillo National Bank in celebration of the Arts Committee’s Fairy Tales & Folklore: Discover the Magic May 2022 – April 2023.
