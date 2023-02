To kick off the TumbleWeek celebration on High Plains Morning, where we feature our live-recorded performances from the 2022 Tumbleweed Festival, I interviewed Tina Casagrand of The New Territory magazine. The latest issue, "Search & Find," has a piece about HPPR and Tumbleweed Festival, as well as coverage of Jacob's Well (penned by HPPR Radio Readers Book Club's Leslie VonHolten). Tune in all week for more music, interviews, and regional shout-outs!

