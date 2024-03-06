Women's History Month programs

Monday, March 4, 2024 - 3pm CTBuildings Speak: Stories of Pioneering Women Architects is a new special from The Kitchen Sisters, the Beverly Willis Architecture Foundation and PRX, and hosted by Academy Award-winning actress Frances McDormand.Friday, March 8, 2024 - 3pm CTHouse/Full of Black Women is a new hour-long special from The Kitchen Sisters, Ellen Sebastian Chang, Sital Muktari & PRX.Monday, March 11, 2024 - 9pm CTIf you're searching the pages and records of jazz history for early and important women instrumentalists, then stop and take note any time you come across the name of Mary Osborne. She started out as a little girl playing violin and guitar on the radio in Depression-era Minot, North Dakota, listening to jazz broadcasts on the radio out of Chicago, but became a star in the clubs of New York City.Friday, March 15, 2024 - 3pm CTIn 2006, Kansas dog trainer Toby Dorr, made international headlines when she snuck John Manard, who was incarcerated for life, out of prison in a dog crate.Monday, March 18, 2024 - 3pm CTIn this program, we'll learn about two efforts to increase the number of women politicians in Africa. We begin with a surprising reality TV show in Kenya called “Ms President,” where millions of weekly viewers watched dozens of women compete to be the country’s next “head of state,” so to speak. Then, we hear about Nigerian efforts to get more women on the ballot in last year’s election and why they largely failed.Friday, March 22, 2024 - 3pm CTThis hour, we hear very intimate conversations with two women who go through the process of getting a double mastectomy - the removal of all the breast tissue. One decides to get reconstruction, and one does not.Monday, March 25, 2024 - 3pm CTHidden Kitchens Texas, a new hour of lively, sound-rich stories from Peabody Award-winning producers, The Kitchen Sisters, KUT Austin, and NPR. Hosts Willie Nelson and Dallas-born actress Robin Wright Penn, along with singer Jimmie Dale Gilmore, Los Lonely Boys, and some extraordinary tellers take us across Texas and share their own hidden kitchens.Friday, March 29, 2024 - 3pm CTAretha Franklin's over 6 decade career is recalled by music documentarian Paul Ingles and a panel of music writers and commentators. The singer's passing in August of 2018 at the age of 76 may have stilled her voice, but she left behind a rich body of work.