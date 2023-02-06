Ohio braces for a 'controlled release' of derailed train cars

Ohio authorities plan to release hazardous chemicals from five cars of a train that derailed amid fears of a "catastrophic" explosion.

In consultation with the National Defense, Ohio National Guard and Norfolk Southern Railroad, Gov. Mike DeWine approved the operation of a "controlled release." The alternative — possibly waiting until the cars break down themselves — would have been more difficult to manage, according to DeWine.

"We had to weigh different risks with no great choices," he said at a press conference Monday.

The controlled explosion will start at 3:30 p.m. local time. Scott Deutsch of Norfolk Southern Railroad said the process entails creating a small hole in one of the tank cars and allowing substances to go down into a pit which will then light on fire.

"We are doing this so we control these tank cars that we have concerns with," Deutsch said on Monday.

Materials are expected to burn for one to three hours, according to Deutsch. He added that it was important to conduct the operation before it was too dark.

Residents in a 2-mile radius of the derailment have been evacuating

Law enforcement were canvassing East Palestine to evacuate any remaining residents. DeWine had issued an evacuation order on Sunday evening for residents living within a mile radius of the derailment site. In light of the operation, that evacuation order was extended to residents living two miles from the site, which includes parts of Pennsylvania.

DeWine said the controlled release of chemicals could still be deadly if inhaled. It could also cause skin burns or serious lung damage.

The threat of a major explosion emerged Sunday night after a derailed train car experienced a drastic temperature change, according to DeWine. A "catastrophic tanker failure" could cause a blast and send deadly shrapnel to fly up to a mile away, he continued.

Air and water are being monitored for contamination

There has also been concern about hazardous materials like vinyl chloride, phosgene and combustible liquids contained in the derailed cars.

The Columbiana County Emergency Management Agency said they are monitoring the air quality and sampling the water in the Sulphur Run, a nearby stream, for any contamination. As of Sunday afternoon, officials told residents that the air and drinking water were safe.

On Sunday evening, Columbiana County Sheriff Brian McLaughlin said there was "a high probability of a toxic gas release and or explosion." Local, state and federal authorities have been on site to prevent a blast.

The East Palestine City School District is closed on Monday. Several roads were also closed throughout the village of East Palestine on Monday morning.

About 50 cars of a Norfolk Southern train went off track in East Palestine on Friday around 9 p.m. local time. The train was eastbound heading from Madison, Ill., to Conway, Pa.

The derailment led to a days-long fire that caused a strong odor around the area, according to member station WOSU.

Ten of the 50 derailed cars contained hazardous materials — five of which include vinyl chloride, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

In a press conference on Sunday, the agency said investigations are ongoing but preliminary findings indicate one of the rail car axles experienced mechanical issues.

The agency added that three crew members on the train were able to evacuate and no injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.