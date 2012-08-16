High Plains Outdoors

Luke Clayton invites you to his camp to talk about the great outdoors.
Every Saturday morning at 7:35 a.m. CT during Weekend Edition, he'll be telling hunting and fishing stories, and a whole lot more. You'll learn how to make sausage, cook over a campfire, get some wild game recipes, as well as inside tips on how you can become a more successful outdoorsman.
Luke was raised in very rural Red River County where he grew up hunting and fishing. He began amateurishly writing about his adventures at the age of 12, the accounts of his boyhood outings often filling several pages of his Big Chief tablets.
Luke began writing professionally in his 20s and currently writes an outdoor newspaper column that runs weekly in 45 Texas newspapers. Luke is hunting/shooting columnist for Texas Wildlife Magazine and writes regular features for several other outdoor magazines, including Airgun Hobbyist, where he is also Hunting Editor.
Luke and his good buddy Jeff Rice film and produce a weekly outdoor show, A Sportsman’s Life. Please go to YouTube and subscribe. Radio is a fun endeavor for Luke and his shows are known for his relaxed and ‘down home’ style.
Luke is on the pro staff of Gearhead Archery, Airforce Airguns, Smokin Tex Electric Smokers, Nielsen Specialty Ammo and Texas Raised Hunting Products.
Luke covered hunting for the current Texas Almanac, one of the oldest and most revered publications in the state.
With almost 30 years under his belt as an outdoors writer, Luke has no intention of slowing down anytime soon. He continues to love the lifestyle that has been so fulfilling throughout his life.
This week Luke talks about catching white bass (sandbass as they are often called).
This week, Luke gives some tips on making barbeque and cooking with wood fired smokers he learned from his friend Roger Davidson.
Shooting and hunting with a bow is Luke's topic this week...
If you've considered fishing from a remote fly in fishing camp in Saskatchewan, you don't want to miss listening to today's show.
Luke relates his method of making berry cobbler from wild dewberries.
Luke Discussing shallow water catfishing with Lake Guide Seth Vanover.
If you are going to live the life of an outdoorsman, you had better learn to cook.
Luke tells about an exciting shallow water crappie trip he recently enjoyed with Guide Brandon Sargent
Texas is overrun with wild hogs but being the smart critters that they are, reducing their numbers can be a challenging endeavor.
Farm pond fishing is a relaxing and often productive way of spending time outdoors and putting a few fish on the stringer for a fish fry.