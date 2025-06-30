© 2025
High Plains Outdoors

High Plains Outdoors: Summer at Lake Texoma with Striper Express

Published June 30, 2025 at 2:02 PM CDT
Luke gives some Texas destinations for a summer fishing trip this week. Just a couple days ago, Luke traveled up to Lake Texoma to fish with his friends at Striper Express. The fishing is recovering quickly from the high water a few weeks ago and live shad was the ticket to some line-stretching action. To learn more about the fishing opportunities here, visit www.striperexpress.com

