High Plains Outdoors: Summer at Lake Texoma with Striper Express
Luke gives some Texas destinations for a summer fishing trip this week. Just a couple days ago, Luke traveled up to Lake Texoma to fish with his friends at Striper Express. The fishing is recovering quickly from the high water a few weeks ago and live shad was the ticket to some line-stretching action. To learn more about the fishing opportunities here, visit www.striperexpress.com
