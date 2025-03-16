To make a prairie it takes a clover and one bee,

One clover, and a bee.

And revery.

The revery alone will do,

If bees are few.

– Emily Dickinson

_____________________________________________________________________

Greetings! I am Traci Brimhall, Poet Laureate of Kansas and I am pleased to introduce you to a new series Poets on the Plains. Produced by High Plains Public Radio, the series will explore a sense of people and place through poetry.

I will be joined by other Laureates and notable poets from the High Plains states through what we’re calling PoetryBytes featuring work from poets living in and/or writing about the High Plains region, Of course, while HPPR coverage areas include parts of Kansas; Colorado; Nebraska; and the Oklahoma and Texas Panhandles, listeners around the country and the world can stay in touch by streaming at HPPR.org. . You’ll find printed and audio versions by selecting Poets on the Plains under the Features Menu at HPPR.org

Our goal is to bring attention to the beauty and complexity of life on these High Plains. Please join us Thursdays in the 11:00 hour during High Plains Morning.