HPPR's Living Room Concert Series & Ambassador Tours provide an intimate, live-music experience for both our listeners and our featured performers. Hosted by the station as a community service, admission is a $15 suggested donation, which goes directly to the artist(s) being showcased.
By providing this creative space, HPPR’s Living Room Concerts:
-- support independent regional artists and touring musicians passing through the High Plains. These shows help put our region "on the map" for great live performances.
-- ensure an affordable, accessible, smoke-free performance without distractions, allowing the artists to give their best performance for an appreciative, respectful audience.
-- provide our listeners with music they are not hearing anywhere else in our region
-- encourage like-minded music lovers to build relationships, with station partners, artists, and one another.
-- increase community exposure to the arts. Our concerts cover a wide variety of acts – from veteran musical masters to emerging artists. Without our series, many of these performers would have a hard time finding an outlet for exposure in our region.
Our success is measured by our many loyal attendees and the variety of artists who enjoy returning for shows year after year. We host up to 20 shows annually at venues in Amarillo, TX and Garden City, KS -- but we're looking to expand to other cities in our listener region!
If you'd like more information on HPPR’s Living Room Concerts, or if you'd like to volunteer or host a show, please contact Music Director Jenny Inzerillo at 806-367-9088 or music@hppr.org.
HPPR thanks our sponsors for these concerts: Chalice Abbey, Pan-Handlers Cafe & Palace Coffee. THANK YOU for supporting live music and songwriters on the High Plains!
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HEADS UP, HIGH PLAINS! Banjo superstar Kelly Hunt hits the road across the High Plains with special guests Sara Morgan (as her folk duo, Of a Feather) & Louisiana legend Dirk Powell
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With two shows in the Texas Panhandle this week, we were thrilled to welcome Susan Gibson and Randy Palmer into the HPPR Amarillo studio for a wild and giddy morning serenade. Thanks to everyone who supports REGIONAL FOLK on the High Plains!
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Forrest & Margaret McCurren hit the High Plains again for a Summer tour this July & August. Don't miss them at dates across KS and TX!
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Your public radio station was thrilled to welcome back Waldron, KS-based folk duo Sage & Aera (also known for their side-project, WE DREAM DAWN) for a handful of shows across our region. Catch them LIVE when they swing by your town! (It might be a drive, but it'll be WORTH IT!)
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The Oklahoma-based duo will perform in HPPR’s very first Living Room Concert Micro-Pop-Up Live Show
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Straight outta HAYS, KS, we are thrilled to present a handfull of shows across the High Plains (and thereabouts) featuring one of our favorite bluegrass bands, 80 Proof Alice! Promoting their new album, From Nowhere, they'll be in Garden City to kick off the launch! Spread the word.
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We're stoked to have soulful singer-songwriter BreAnne Stone hitting the road for shows across the High Plains! Hailing from Hastings, Nebraska, this High Plains hero will delight HPPR fans. Check out the full schedule for a show near you, and spread the word!
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Amarillo music lovers, this is a first-time-ever Living Room Concert in an ACTUAL LIVING ROOM. Since this is a HOUSE CONCERT in the Amarillo/Canyon area, we'll send the address after you RSVP. Note: Space is limited, so RSVP now if you'd like to come — and please bring cash donation for the door: $15 suggested (per person). See you there!
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Don't miss this cosmic folk duo as they head across Kansas for three shows through HPPR's live music series. Spread the word, because these two put on a soul-stirring show!
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GREAT MUSIC IS COMING, HIGH PLAINS! Thanks to your support, we were able to develop a robust, artist-led HPPR Living Room Concert Ambassador Tour program — and it made 2023 as a record year for live performance across the High Plains. So thank you to all of our members, listeners, and concert attendees for making this series a success. It's a new year, and HPPR is ready with a new crop of LIVE SHOWS coming to towns across TX, KS, CO & more. Check it out!