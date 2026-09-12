HPPR's Living Room Concert Series & Ambassador Tours provide an intimate, live-music experience for both our listeners and our featured performers. Hosted by the station as a community service, admission is a $15 suggested donation, which goes directly to the artist(s) being showcased.

By providing this creative space, HPPR’s Living Room Concerts:

-- support independent regional artists and touring musicians passing through the High Plains. These shows help put our region "on the map" for great live performances.

-- ensure an affordable, accessible, smoke-free performance without distractions, allowing the artists to give their best performance for an appreciative, respectful audience.

-- provide our listeners with music they are not hearing anywhere else in our region

-- encourage like-minded music lovers to build relationships, with station partners, artists, and one another.

-- increase community exposure to the arts. Our concerts cover a wide variety of acts – from veteran musical masters to emerging artists. Without our series, many of these performers would have a hard time finding an outlet for exposure in our region.

Our success is measured by our many loyal attendees and the variety of artists who enjoy returning for shows year after year. We host up to 20 shows annually at venues in Amarillo, TX and Garden City, KS -- but we're looking to expand to other cities in our listener region!

If you'd like more information on HPPR’s Living Room Concerts, or if you'd like to volunteer or host a show, please contact Music Director Jenny Inzerillo at 806-367-9088 or music@hppr.org.

HPPR thanks our sponsors for these concerts: Chalice Abbey, Pan-Handlers Cafe & Palace Coffee. THANK YOU for supporting live music and songwriters on the High Plains!



