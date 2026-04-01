There are two great ways you can support HPPR on Giving Tuesday. HPPR is part of both the Western Kansas Community Foundation’s Match Day and the Amarillo Area Foundation's The Panhandle Gives. You can donate through either program no matter where you live since neither program is geographically bound.

A little over a year ago HPPR experienced the most substantial threat to its operation since first going on air, when Congress voted to cut all public media support. A year later, we’re very proud to report that none of our services have been cut. However, our greatest challenge continues to be maintaining operations. Our focus is making sure HPPR has the funding needed to continue to deliver two 24-hour programming services through both the FM broadcast signal as well as digital streaming via our website and mobile app.

Match Day and The Panhandle Gives play a critical role in keeping HPPR on air. Your gift keeps HPPR available for yourself, and for all who choose to tune in.

To participate in the Amarillo Area Foundation's The Panhandle Gives campaign

Give online by going to HPPR’s page for The Panhandle Gives campaign and making a contribution between November 23 and December 1.

Our goal this year is $30,000. Thanks to a generous donor who wishes to see HPPR serve our region for generations to come, an additional $10,000 gift will be unlocked if we meet our goal.

In addition to the boost, the Amarillo Area Foundation's The Panhandle Gives campaign offers a matching donation from an Amplification Fund; to be distributed to organizations in proportion to their share of the total funds raised. The more you give to HPPR and the more HPPR raises overall through The Panhandle Gives, the greater the share of funds HPPR will receive from the Amplification Fund.

Donate through The Panhandle Gives