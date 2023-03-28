© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Planting the Plains
Airs Thursdays at 10:30 am CT and Saturdays at 8:35 am CT
Hosted by Anthony Reardon

Every week, Anthony Reardon presents Planting the Plains, a weekly feature designed to provide the High Plains with timely, yet timeless, research-based, reliable, horticultural information that can assist in bettering everyday lives by easing the burden of troublesome landscape issues.

Each episode will bring a new horticultural, entomological, or wildlife topic to the forefront, furthering practical knowledge on how that topic pertains to the average person, and how that person may need to address such a topic in their own backyard.

