Planting the Plains: Passive Composting

Are you interested in composting, but not interested or able to put in the time required to actively break down your materials? You might be interested in passive composting, which takes more time, but which lets time and the outdoors do the work for you, resulting in the same end result...just more slowly.
As September kicks in, and the usual weather changes approach, it's time to do some cleanup...AND to decide on what to do with what you clean up. This week, we'll talk about some things you can do to prep for next year's garden!
Growing edibles like garlic and shallots in your garden can be rewarding in many ways...but it's important to know how to grow these finicky plants, and to obtain your bulbs for planting from a specialized garden center, to help avoid contaminants like fungal diseases and nematodes...this week, we'll talk about how to get the most viable crop possible!
Fall is an excellent time to see new grass growth due to a combination of factors: warm soil temperatures, cooler air, and increased rainfall, which all favor seed germination and healthy root development. This week, we'll talk about how to kick-start your lawn, for a richer, thicker turf in the spring!
We're coming up on the late summer/early fall time that's ideal for planting chrysanthemums. Early planting (late August/early September) is crucial to allow for root development before the first frost, and so it'll be important to get them into the ground soon. This week on Planting the Plains...mum's the word!