Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Passive Composting

By Anthony Reardon
Published June 6, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT

Are you interested in composting, but not interested or able to put in the time required to actively break down your materials? You might be interested in passive composting, which takes more time, but which lets time and the outdoors do the work for you, resulting in the same end result...just more slowly.

Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
