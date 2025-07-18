© 2025
Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Early Garden Rejuvenation

By Anthony Reardon
Published July 18, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT

Lots of folks prefer to do their garden rejuvenation in the fall, after harvesting. But sometimes, your soil is depleted and needs some nutrients, and the hotter weather of summer does bring some speedy benefits to this process. We'll talk this week about how you can spend the warmer months preparing for next year's garden.

Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
