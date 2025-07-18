Planting the Plains: Early Garden Rejuvenation

Lots of folks prefer to do their garden rejuvenation in the fall, after harvesting. But sometimes, your soil is depleted and needs some nutrients, and the hotter weather of summer does bring some speedy benefits to this process. We'll talk this week about how you can spend the warmer months preparing for next year's garden.
Looking for a plant that'll provide you with seeds and pollinators, AND help you remove heavy metals from your soil? What you're seeking is the sunflower, and this week, we'll talk about which types to grow (they're not ALL tall and thin...), and how to get the most out of your crop!
You spend so much time and effort for the best growth in your garden, why risk damaging your vegetables just before you eat them? How you handle your cut vegetables immediately after harvesting can make a big difference in flavor and longevity. This week, we'll talk about the best ways to cut them, and how best to store these different items afterward.
Spending time in the garden is such a joy, it's sometimes easy to get lost in your work. But here on the High Plains, the summer heat is merciless, and because perspiration can evaporate right off of you in arid conditions, you may not notice yourself losing fluids and beginning to develop signs of heat exhaustion, or worse. This week, we'll talk about ways to stay safe AND keep your garden in great shape!
Are you interested in composting, but not interested or able to put in the time required to actively break down your materials? You might be interested in passive composting, which takes more time, but which lets time and the outdoors do the work for you, resulting in the same end result...just more slowly.
Your plants will obviously require sun to grow their best, but how much sun is too much? Some plans can burn if they get too much, so it can benefit them to have some sort of shade or other protective cover, to help reduce the amount of sun they're getting. Shade cloths can be an excellent way to cover plants with materials that let in different amounts of sunlight, to help customize the shade to match the needs of your plants.