Attention: 90.7 FM KCSE in the Lamar, Colorado area, is scheduled to be off air for maintenance from 10am to 3pm on Friday 2/27.
Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: More on Fruit Tree Pruning

By Anthony Reardon
Published February 27, 2026 at 6:00 AM CST

Let’s talk a bit more about pruning your fruit trees. It’s not just a question of how to do it, but also of why. Here’s a hint: it’s not just about making the tree look nice. In fact, pruning your tree correctly will make a difference in every piece of fruit it produces, and this week, we’ll talk more about how (and why!) it’s important to prune correctly.

Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
