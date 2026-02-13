© 2026
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Get an Early Start with Seedlings

By Anthony Reardon
Published February 13, 2026 at 6:00 AM CST

It’s mid-February, and one of the best parts about gardening on the High Plains is that we’ll be doing it before too long! Once the ground starts to thaw, you can get some parts of your garden kicked into high gear by having seedlings ready to go as soon as you’re able to dig. Starting your seedlings indoors in late winter gives you a head start, and lets you start growing even earlier in the year, and we’ll talk more about other benefits in this week’s episode!

Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
