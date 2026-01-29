© 2026
Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Building a Resilient Garden

By Anthony Reardon
Published January 29, 2026 at 5:00 PM CST

No matter what you're planning to grow, it's safe to say that a resilient garden is probably near the top of most peoples' list. Learning more about what plants are likely to grow well in your area, and getting your soil tested, will go a long way in identifying plants that can tolerate your local growing conditions, and what sort of remediation work might be needed to help create the ideal soil for your chosen plants. We'll talk more about how to make your garden resilient in this week's episode!

Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
