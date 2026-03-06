Planting the Plains: A Beginning-Season Checklist

It's exciting when it warms up enough that you can get started in your garden. But sometimes it can be tough to know where to start, or what to plant first. This week, we'll go over how to make a checklist of things to do, and how to chart which plants need to go in sooner, and which later, to ensure an optimum crop.+
Let’s talk a bit more about pruning your fruit trees. It’s not just a question of how to do it, but also of why. Here’s a hint: it’s not just about making the tree look nice. In fact, pruning your tree correctly will make a difference in every piece of fruit it produces, and this week, we’ll talk more about how (and why!) it’s important to prune correctly.
It can really make sense to do some soil testing in your garden, to make sure you really know what you're growing in, and going about it in the right way. After all, dirt's not a "one-size-fits-all" proposition, and this week, we'll talk about what you can learn from the testing, and how it can keep you from actively damaging the ecosystem!
It’s mid-February, and one of the best parts about gardening on the High Plains is that we’ll be doing it before too long! Once the ground starts to thaw, you can get some parts of your garden kicked into high gear by having seedlings ready to go as soon as you’re able to dig. Starting your seedlings indoors in late winter gives you a head start, and lets you start growing even earlier in the year, and we’ll talk more about other benefits in this week’s episode!
Whenever we get a blast of that arctic air making things cold where we live, it occasionally brings snow and ice with it. But when it comes to clearing your driveway, most of us either shovel it, or get some assistance from salt or a chemical blend that'll melt that ice away. The only problem is that there's more than one type of chemical, and salt can be bad for your concrete as well as your plants. This week, we'll talk about how the various ice melt products are made, and which might be the best choice for you!
No matter what you're planning to grow, it's safe to say that a resilient garden is probably near the top of most peoples' list. Learning more about what plants are likely to grow well in your area, and getting your soil tested, will go a long way in identifying plants that can tolerate your local growing conditions, and what sort of remediation work might be needed to help create the ideal soil for your chosen plants. We'll talk more about how to make your garden resilient in this week's episode!