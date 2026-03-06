© 2026
Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: A Beginning-Season Checklist

By Anthony Reardon
Published March 6, 2026 at 6:00 AM CST

It's exciting when it warms up enough that you can get started in your garden. But sometimes it can be tough to know where to start, or what to plant first. This week, we'll go over how to make a checklist of things to do, and how to chart which plants need to go in sooner, and which later, to ensure an optimum crop.+

Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
