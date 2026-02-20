© 2026
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Attention: Texas and Oklahoma Panhandle listeners, due to high winds and rolling blackouts, service may be temporarily diminished or interrupted on 2/17 and 2/18. You can always stream HPPR in the player above or on the HPPR APP.
Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Reacquainting with Soil

By Anthony Reardon
Published February 20, 2026 at 6:00 AM CST

It can really make sense to do some soil testing in your garden, to make sure you really know what you're growing in, and going about it in the right way. After all, dirt's not a "one-size-fits-all" proposition, and this week, we'll talk about what you can learn from the testing, and how it can keep you from actively damaging the ecosystem!

Tags
Planting the Plains Planting the Plains
Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
See stories by Anthony Reardon